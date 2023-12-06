Horticulture & Agriculture Material Solutions for the Great Lakes Expo 2023
Interstate Advanced Materials showcased specialized material solutions for the agriculture and horticulture industries prior to the Great Lakes Expo.
Palclad™ Pro HYG panels are non-toxic antimicrobial PVC wall cladding panels that are highly resistant to impacts, scratches, and chemicals.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcased specialized material solutions for the agriculture and horticulture industries prior to the Great Lakes Expo in Grand Rapids, Michigan that took place from December 5th to December 7th. The Great Lakes Expo brought together professionals in the fields of specialty crops, greenhouses, farm marketing, and related industries and gave them access to the latest cutting-edge products, in-depth educational sessions, and abundant networking opportunities.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the agriculture and horticulture industries with reliable and sanitizable solutions like Palclad™ Pro HYG PVC panels. Palclad™ Pro HYG panels are non-toxic antimicrobial PVC wall cladding panels that are highly resistant to impacts, scratches, and chemicals. They feature built-in antimicrobial protection that effectively eliminates or inhibits the growth of pathogens, mold, and fungi. Widely utilized in settings such as food preparation areas, livestock farms, and refrigeration facilities, Palclad™ Pro HYG panels ensure a dependable and hygienic environment.
Fiberglass reinforced panels, or FRP panels, create moisture-resistant interior environments that are easily maintained and sanitized. A robust and shatter-resistant surface allows FRP panels to withstand scratches, repeated impacts, and thermal shock. FRP panels can be easily cleaned using steam, high pressure sprayers, or simple soap and water. USDA-approved FRP panels are ideal for applications demanding high chemical resistance and impact strength, such as food processing plants and kitchens.
Dynaglas® SolarSoft™ Max is a corrugated polycarbonate sheet designed to optimize growing conditions for crops and plants. Its unique formulation ensures maximum light transmission, eliminating shadows and minimizing unwanted solar heat gain. The sheet's special pigments allow even light dispersion to promote consistent growth and reduce stress caused by direct sunlight. Dynaglas® also helps prevent moisture-related diseases in plants due to its anti-condensate coating. Ideal for greenhouses, agriculture, and horticulture, Dynaglas® SolarSoft™ Max stands out as a preferred solution for fostering healthier and more robust plant growth.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with agriculture and horticulture professionals as the Great Lakes Expo 2023 draws to a close to assist in addressing the sectors' most significant challenges. The company remains committed to supporting crop cultivation, farming, and harvesting experts, along with other related specialists, in enhancing their understanding of the advantages provided by plastics and other composite materials. Agriculture and horticulture professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Palclad™ Pro HYG, FRP panels, and Dynaglas® with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
