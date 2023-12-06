Listening to Kelce Brothers’ Podcast Skyrockets in Recent Weeks According to Edison Research
Edison Podcast Metrics data shows shift in listening to New Heights PodcastSOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to newly-released Edison Podcast Metrics™ data from Edison Research, the podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” has skyrocketed in listening over the last two months. Since Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift became public, the show has experienced a staggering four-and-a-half times increase in weekly reach among podcast listeners age 13 and older in the U.S.
The influx of Swifties appears to have contributed to these numbers. Not only has the high-profile romance between Kelce and Swift helped grow the show’s weekly reach, but it has also significantly changed the gender breakdown of the show’s listeners. Before the pairing, the show’s listening base was 32% female, now the much-larger audience is 50% women.
‘’’New Heights’ is a perfect example of how big pop culture moments can mean major success for related podcasts,” said Edison Research Manager of Research Salma Aly.
For more information on Edison Podcast Metrics, please email info@edisonresearch.com.
About Edison Podcast Metrics
Edison Podcast Metrics from Edison Research is the only podcast measurement service that measures the relative audience size of all podcasts and podcast networks in the U.S. The podcast show findings in this release are derived from data collected continuously July 2023 – November 2023, interviewing more than 8,300 weekly podcast consumers ages 13 and older in the U.S. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase-behavior information. Edison Podcast Metrics is available on a subscription basis.
About Edison Research
Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients worldwide, having conducted research in 66 countries. Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial® series has been the survey of record for digital audio, social media, podcasting, smart speakers, and other media-related technologies since 1998. The company’s Share of Ear® survey is the only single-source measure of all audio in the U.S. Edison Research is the leading podcast research company in the world, producing the only survey-based data on podcast listening in the U.S, Edison Podcast Metrics, and has conducted research for many companies in the space. Since 2004, Edison Research has been the sole provider of election data, race projections and analysis to the National Election Pool (ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News) for every presidential primary and general election.
Laura Ivey
Edison Research
+1 908-707-4707
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram