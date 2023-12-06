Submit Release
Consumer Brands Statement on Bipartisan Legislation to Promote a Resilient Supply Chain

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to the Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act from President & CEO David Chavern:

“We applaud Reps. Bucshon and Blunt Rochester for putting partisan politics aside and putting America first with the Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act. Our industry, the makers of America’s favorite household products, has long advocated for many of the bill’s objectives, including establishment of a supply chain resiliency program at the Department of Commerce, tools to map and monitor supply chains, strategic reviews to guide policy that complements private sector investment and focus and laying the groundwork for better preparedness and response for future crises.

“We appreciate Reps. Bucshon and Blunt Rochester’s continued leadership on supply chain issues and, so as not to see months of bipartisan and thoughtful work squandered, urge swift action by the House and Senate in support of domestic manufacturing, consumers and a strong economy.”

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry whose products Americans depend on every day, representing nearly 2,000 iconic brands. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.

