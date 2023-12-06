Submit Release
Assette Will Provide Baillie Gifford With Software For Client Presentations and Pitchbooks

We selected Assette due to their expertise in the Asset Management Industry, as well as their future-focused functionality and roadmap.”
— Louise Duncan, Baillie Gifford

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baillie Gifford has selected Assette Software to create, review and deliver essential content to their clients and prospects. The firm is implementing two modules, Assette Client Presentations and Assette Pitchbooks.

Assette was selected because of its software’s broad feature set and flexible approach to data. Assette replaces parts of Baillie Gifford’s in-house system and aims to develop a sustainable and scalable content production model that will greatly enhance the firm’s offering to client facing colleagues and end clients.

Louise Duncan, Head of Client and Marketing Communications at Baillie Gifford said: “We selected Assette due to their expertise in the Asset Management Industry, as well as their future-focused functionality and roadmap. We are excited to build upon the positive, collaborative relationship we have developed with the Assette team during the vendor selection process as we now move into implementation.”

“With today’s dynamic markets, firms must automate content production in addition to making accurate and timely content available to sales and client service teams,” said Thusith Mahanama, Chief Executive Officer, Assette. “With Assette, Baillie Gifford will be able to turn their investment data more effectively into world-class content and continue their heritage of outstanding client service.”

With an AUM of more than £216 billion (as at 30 September 2023) and offices across the globe, Baillie Gifford produces a large volume of client and sales communications. Baillie Gifford is joining the growing number of asset management firms selecting Assette to put their data to work to create up-to-date, accurate, and customized client and sales content. Assette software automates the data enablement, content creation, approval, and delivery of a firm’s sales and client materials using their data platform of choice. Purpose-built for asset management, Assette software makes investment data accessible and easy-to-use, improving productivity for marketing, client service, and sales teams.

About Baillie Gifford
Baillie Gifford is an independent investment partnership founded in Edinburgh in 1908, focused on long-term growth investing in some of the world’s most exciting companies. With 1,846 staff and assets under management of £216bn, it has offices in Edinburgh (HQ), Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, London, New York, Shanghai, Toronto and Zurich (as at 30 September 2023).

About Assette:
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Assette automates the data enablement, content creation, approval and delivery of an asset management firm’s sales and client content using their data platform of choice. From first contact with a prospect to sharing perspective with long standing clients, firms can create, approve, and deliver sales materials, client reports, investment commentary, portal communications, DDQs and more in Assette software. For more information: www.Assette.com

