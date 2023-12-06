Former Ajax Star of Armenian Descent Aras Ozbiliz Applies to Head Armenia's Football Federation.
Aras Ozbiliz, the legendary former midfielder of the Dutch Football club Ajax applying to lead the Football Federation of Armenia.YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aras Ozbiliz, the legendary former midfielder of the renowned Dutch Football club Ajax has taken a significant step in his post-football career by applying to lead the Football Federation of Armenia. With a notable career spanning over 200 matches across nine different professional football clubs, Ozbiliz is dedicated to investing his extensive experience to the advancement and success of Armenian football.
“My aim is to elevate Armenian football, achieving remarkable accomplishments on the global stage. These achievements will instill pride in every Armenian for our national teams, local clubs, and for our bright talents involved in the sport. Taking on the presidency of the Federation offers me the chance to utilize all my expertise to foster Armenian football.”
Ozbiliz articulated his comprehensive strategy which includes enhancing youth football, bolstering professional leagues, empowering women's football, advancing coaching education, fostering infrastructure through investment initiatives, and implementing a wide national footballing model.
Despite the severe injuries throughout his career, a talented player of Armenian descent, left a lasting mark during his journey at AFC Ajax notably scoring a memorable goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2012. He spent several brilliant seasons in the Russian Premier League and became one of the best football players in the history of the Armenian National Team. He amassed 42 international appearances, contributing significantly with 6 goals and 10 assists.
His journey continued across various clubs, including Kuban Krasnodar and Spartak Moscow, Turkey's Besiktas, and loan moves at Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Sheriff in Moldova, before moving to the Dutch club Willem II in 2018.
In the next year Ozbiliz joined Armenia’s Pyunik, took the role of team captain, and in 2022 he moved to FC Urartu.
The candidacy of Aras Ozbiliz for the presidency signifies his commitment to the Armenian football landscape. The Federation’s presidential elections are set for December 23, and Ozbiliz is one of two candidates for the position.
