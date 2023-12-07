BABOR X Cevin Parker The Art of Beauty Collection: Limited Edition 14 Day Ampoule Set

BABOR Logo The Art Beauty Collection

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BABOR, expert skincare made in Germany since 1956, introduces a new 14-day limited-edition set with German artist, Cevin Parker, launching at Art Basel.

BABOR, Europe’s #1 professional skincare brand, and pioneers in expert skincare ampoule innovation, use state-of-the-art ingredients in their highest concentration so each clean formula imparts a daily dose of scientific and plant-based actives to boost one’s complexion. The new collection is a professional curated skin journey to beautiful skin in just 14 days.

Cevin Parker is an artist based in Berlin who uses color emotionally as a constantly evolving source of inspiration in his abstract paintings. Parker is self-taught, and creativity runs in his blood as an artist.

As such, he reflects his subconscious, inspired by concepts of an impulsive vision or an unexpected muse. His paintings evoke bizarre notions of abstraction and the American color field painters of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Self-care is the most important thing for everyone. My art is about self-love. BABOR is about self-care. It’s a perfect match” – Cevin Parker

The collection at-a-glance includes:

• (2) Hydra Plus (Dry, Dehydrated skin): Hyaluronic power delivers moisture on all skin levels, hydrates for less wrinkles. Multidimensional Hydration and skin plumping benefits. With low molecular Hyaluronic Acid and ProVitamin B5.

• (2) Algae Vitalizer (Dry, Dull skin): For moisture, purification, and vitality + a strong microbiome. With Green Algae Extract, Plankton Extract and Probiotics.

• (2) Perfect Glow (Tired, Dull skin): For smooth, tightened, and flawless skin. Contains Glow Pigments, Saccharides and Peptides.

• (2) Active Night (Skin in need of Rejuvenation): Active ingredient blend of Maracuja Seed Oil (extracted from Passion Fruit) and Ceramide Complex to enhance skin regeneration and aid in skin smoothing.

• (2) Multi-Vitamin (Tired, dull skin): For skin vitality, protects and strengthens by delivering essential vitamins to the skin. With Vitamin A, B5, H, C, E, Thiotaine (multi-function Amino Acid,) Niacinamide and Calcium.

• (2) 3D Firming (Mature skin, Sagging Facial Contour, and loss of elasticity): Fights gravity, firms and smooths the skin for more contoured, defined skin with Oligosaccharide (protects the skin’s flora by nourishing the microbiome,) Tetrapeptide (improves skin elasticity and increases collagen,) and Glaucin (boosts firmness.) Wrinkles are diminished and firmness is noticeably increased.

• (2) Lift Express (Aging, Mature skin): No-needle lifting for ultimate anti-wrinkle benefits that takes effect immediately and work all-day long. With InstantLift and ExoPoly-Saccharide (EPS) to protect the skin barrier function and promote optimal structure integrity.

BABOR X Cevin Parker The Art of Beauty Collection will retail for $65 at babor.com. For additional information or to request samples, contact BABORPR@amd-pr.com and follow BABOR on Instagram at @baborusa.

About BABOR: The Highest Standards Worldwide in clinical performance, luxurious textures, and clean formulas.

Award Winning luxury products and SPA Treatments. Approved by over 100,000 Dermatological Experts around the world. Founded by Dr. Michael Babor. Pioneering in natural and sustainable medical skincare since 1956.

LUXURIOUS. CLEAN. PERFORMANCE.

The BABOR BEAUTY GROUP is a German family business, global player in the skincare industry, and home to some of the most sought-after international beauty brands. The portfolio also includes various private labels. The company has its own labs and production at the headquarters in Germany and works according to the highest sustainability standards. The third generation of the owner family has been heading the company since 2014 – Dr. Martin Grablowitz and Isabel Bonacker lead the Board of Directors.