CSOs invited to apply for human rights projects under EU global call

The European Union has launched a global call for CSO projects on the subjects of human rights and democracy.

The deadline for applications for the grants is 31 January, 2024.

Applicants from the Eastern Partnership can take part in projects under the following lots addressing specific social phenomena and their solution:

· Lot 1: Human rights and business

· Lot 3: Combating forced labour

· Lot 4: Equality and inclusion of LGBTIQ people

· Lot 6: Freedom of religion and belief

The financial support under these lots varies from €1 million to €3.3 million per project. The overall indicative amount made available under this call for proposals is €36 million.

