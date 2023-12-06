Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,078 in the last 365 days.

Moldovan fruit and vegetable exports to the EU grow significantly in 2023

In the first ten months of 2023, Moldovan fruit and vegetable exports to the European Union increased significantly compared to 2021, according to the EU Delegation to Moldova.

This growth was possible thanks to the EU decision to suspend import duties and quotas on Moldovan products, the EU Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post. 

Today, seven categories of Moldovan products, including tomatoes, garlic, table grapes, apples, cherries, plums and grape juice, can be exported to the European market without restrictions.

“This is an important step in strengthening Moldova’s position on the EU market and a huge opportunity for Moldovan farmers,” the EU Delegation to Moldova said.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldovan fruit and vegetable exports to the EU grow significantly in 2023

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more