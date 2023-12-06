Moldovan fruit and vegetable exports to the EU grow significantly in 2023

In the first ten months of 2023, Moldovan fruit and vegetable exports to the European Union increased significantly compared to 2021, according to the EU Delegation to Moldova.

This growth was possible thanks to the EU decision to suspend import duties and quotas on Moldovan products, the EU Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post.

Today, seven categories of Moldovan products, including tomatoes, garlic, table grapes, apples, cherries, plums and grape juice, can be exported to the European market without restrictions.

“This is an important step in strengthening Moldova’s position on the EU market and a huge opportunity for Moldovan farmers,” the EU Delegation to Moldova said.

