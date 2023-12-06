MARIGOLD ACADEMY WELCOMES FIRST MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISEE
Marigold Academy, a leader in early childhood education, today announced its first multi-unit franchise deal with Radha and Rishit Bhatt who will open centers in Princeton, West Windsor and Hamilton, NJ. Each site will create 25 new local jobs and serve over 100 area families.
Marigold Academy, a leader in early childhood education, today announced its first multi-unit franchise deal with Radha and Rishit Bhatt who will open centers in Princeton, West Windsor and Hamilton, NJ. Each site will create 25 new local jobs and serve over 100 area families.
“We believe wholeheartedly in Marigold’s philosophy that promotes nurturing environments where children gain confidence as learners,” said Radha Bhatt. “We are committed to bringing these exceptional early learning programs to communities in Mercer County.” Rishit Bhatt added “Since welcoming our daughter into our lives, parenthood has ignited within us a profound passion for nurturing young minds and aiding in their developmental growth and early education”.
Marigold Academy's educational approach balances purposeful play with teacher-facilitated lessons in literacy, STEM, arts and social-emotional learning. Low student-teacher ratios enable individualized attention. The curriculum focuses on kindergarten preparedness laying foundations for continued academic achievement.
Drawing from their corporate backgrounds in human resources and finance, Radha and Rishit bring professional skillsets similar to Marigold Academy founders as they take on ownership of these new childcare centers.
“The rapid expansion to three new franchise locations within months of our launch illustrates the hunger for premium early childhood education and the strength of Marigold Academy's model among aspiring young entrepreneurs.” Said Co-founder and CEO, Jay Shah. “As a growing brand, we are thrilled to welcome Radha and Rishit into the Marigold family as franchise partners wholly devoted to impacting local communities with our values-driven approach to early childhood enrichment.”
Founded by passionate parents, Marigold Academy’s model puts children's health, enrichment, and kindergarten readiness first. The company franchises their proven nurturing approach so new owner-operators can also build personal legacies making positive impacts in their communities. Marigold Academy's turnkey operational systems empower entrepreneurs to deliver five-star early education that sets little learners up for big futures.
FULFILLING COMMUNITY NEEDS
According to the BLS, over a third of working parents rank access to high-quality childcare as their top concern. Marigold looks to fuel expansion through franchising to help fulfill these needs in additional communities.
"Our programs prepare children with the critical social-emotional, cognitive and academic skills that set them up for lifelong achievement," said Co-Founder and President Kruti Shah. "Parents trust us to meet the highest care standards thanks to our compassionate, seasoned teachers. Parents call our schools home away from home – it’s like leaving your children with your own family. And we take pride in now expanding access to Marigold's enriching early education through franchising so more communities can benefit from our nurturing approach."
FRANCHISING THE RIGHT WAY
“Franchising is based on proven and successful model and the support that franchisees receive. As Marigold Academy embarks on franchising, the leadership team invests heavily in new franchisees’ success. Marigold Academy has developed a leadership team of industry experts that helps franchisees with expert advice on everything from initial franchising inquiry to opening their schools and beyond.” Says Gary Occhiogrosso, Marigold Academy Growth Consultant and CEO of Franchise Growth Solutions.
Marigold Academy has a long history of consistent and reliable care for parents seeking high quality care for their children. The success of Marigold Academy is attributed to its balanced curriculum, safe facilities, use of technology, and positive school culture. The company began franchising this year to bring its offerings to more communities in New Jersey and beyond. Jay Shah emphasizes “It is very important that similar to trusting parents at our schools, our franchisees receive expert guidance and proven systems that they deserve to make their franchise journey successful and rewarding.”
For Media Inquiries, please visit www.marigoldacademy.com or contact Stephanie Schwartz at (734) 968-2030. For Franchise inquiries, email: franchising@marigoldacademy.com
ABOUT MARIGOLD ACADEMY
Founded in 2019, Marigold Academy is an early childhood education franchise for children 6 weeks to 6 years old. Marigold Academy takes a whole-child approach to early education that makes kids feel right at home while preparing them for a lifetime of achievement. Their age-specific programs balance academics with social-emotional learning to nurture confidence and abilities. Guiding franchisees every step of the way, Marigold Academy’s support includes site selection analysis, design and construction support, targeted marketing strategies, extensive hiring and operations training, and ongoing mentoring to deliver exceptional enrichment programs in local communities.
