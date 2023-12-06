Agile Evolutionary Group Announces Innovative Partnership with Empowering ED
Michael Conner Ed.D. leads Agile Evolutionary Group as it partners with Empowering ED to amplify voices in education.MIDDLETOWN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG), a trailblazer in educational development, has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles-based Empowering ED. This collaborative effort aims to reshape the landscape of the AC-Stage of Education by jointly developing workshops that will elevate the roles of family, community, and students.
Through this partnership, AEG and Empowering ED will create a series of workshops designed to foster inclusive conversations and decision-making in education. By bringing together diverse voices, the initiative seeks to empower those traditionally underrepresented in educational development.
"This partnership with AEG marks new benchmarks in educational discourse, says Jamie Carias, CEO of Empowering ED and former Director at the USC Annenberg School for Communication. “We are committed to amplifying the voices that matter most in shaping our children's future."
Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) is a pioneering education company founded by Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., dedicated to transforming leadership training and education for the better. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AEG aims to shape future leaders.
Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., notes, "In joining forces with Empowering ED, we aim to dismantle barriers and build a foundation for educational models that truly reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities."
This partnership emerges at a pivotal moment in education, highlighting the essential role of dialogue and representation in crafting a system that benefits all stakeholders.
Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.
