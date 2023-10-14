Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,357 in the last 365 days.

Voices for Excellence Podcast Launches Welcome Back to School Series With Dr. Michael T. Conner

The Voices for Excellent Podcast, hosted by Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., launched its new series for supporters of education.

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D. is proud to announce a new series on his podcast, Voices for Excellence. The Welcome Back to School Series was produced to provide invaluable insights and expert perspectives on the pressing challenges and opportunities in education today.

Designed to engage educators, parents, and advocates for education, the Back to School Series promises thought-provoking conversations about the evolving landscape of education. Each episode will feature prominent voices from the education sector addressing key topics, strategies, and innovations that shape the educational experience. Through his podcast, Dr. Michael T. Conner, a seasoned educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, lends his expertise to exploring and unpacking ideas that could change the landscape of education.

"Our aim is to empower educators and stakeholders with fresh perspectives," says Dr. Conner. "We believe in the power of data science to drive positive change in education. This series will showcase innovative approaches that can elevate the learning experience."

The Voices for Excellence Podcast has consistently delivered valuable content to its audience, and this Welcome Back to School Series takes a focused, intentional look at the important topics pervading education today. With an impressive lineup of guests, the series will delve into topics such as personalized learning, inclusive education, and the role of technology in modern classrooms.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

###

For more news and information on Michael Conner, Ed.D, please visit https://voicesforexcellence.com/

XXX

Media Relations
Agile Evolutionary Group
email us here

You just read:

Voices for Excellence Podcast Launches Welcome Back to School Series With Dr. Michael T. Conner

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more