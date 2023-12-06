Submit Release
Leading Neurologist Dr. Ann McKee to Keynote 2024 Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health

Exciting news! Join Dr. Ann McKee as she leads the 2024 Summit, May 16-17, for groundbreaking insights into Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health!

This Summit marks a milestone in preventing sports brain injuries; Dr. McKee's expertise leads the way as we delve into the implications of subconcussive trauma across children, adults, and veterans.”
— Bruce Parkman, CEO of The Mac Parkman Foundation
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma is proud to announce that Dr. Ann McKee, a renowned neuropathologist and leading authority on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health.

The summit, scheduled for May 16-17th, aims to unite thought leaders, researchers, and healthcare professionals in a collaborative effort to bring to light the critical issue of subconcussive impacts and their long-term effects on brain health. As the event’s keynote speaker, Dr. McKee will share her invaluable insights on the neuropathology of CTE and the impact of repetitive brain trauma.

Event: 2024 Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health

Date: May 16-17

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ann McKee

Location: The University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS). Tampa, Florida

Dr. McKee's groundbreaking research has been instrumental in the study of concussions, subconcussive trauma, and their connection to the development of CTE. Her participation underscores the summit's commitment to addressing these pressing health concerns with the highest level of expertise.

"The 2024 Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to understand and prevent brain injuries in sports," said Bruce Parkman, CEO of The Mac Parkman Foundation. "Dr. McKee's contributions to the field of neurology and her dedication to uncovering the truth about brain trauma make her an ideal voice to lead our conversation."

The summit will feature presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange. Attendees will include medical professionals, athletic organizations, policymakers, and advocacy groups, all sharing a common goal to advance the public’s understanding of subconcussive trauma and its implications for health and society. To submit a speaking proposal, visit www.subconcussivesummit.com.

In addition to the keynote address, the summit will offer opportunities for professionals to engage with cutting-edge research, explore innovative diagnostic tools, and discuss evidence-based approaches for treatment and prevention.

For more information on the 2024 Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health and to register, please visit www.subconcussivesummit.com.

About The Mac Parkman Foundation:

The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, supporting research, and promoting safety in youth sports. Through education and advocacy, the foundation works tirelessly to protect young athletes from the risks of concussive and subconcussive injuries.

For further information, press only:
Don Fried
(813) 568-9778
don@atlastechwebstudios.com

For more information on the Conference:
www.subconcussivesummit.com



Don Fried
AtlasTech Web Studios
don@atlastechwebstudios.com

