UNRL brand expands NFL License – Releasing limited edition hoodies for three more teams
UNRL, premium athleisure clothing brand, breaks new ground in a limited-edition collaboration with the NFL after securing a league-wide licenseSAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNRL, premium athleisure clothing brand, breaks new ground in a limited-edition collaboration with the NFL after securing a league-wide license. In this exciting partnership, UNRL is set to introduce three new teams as part of their limited edition “Expansion Drop” with demand stemming from the success generated through current (and prior) Minnesota Vikings Hometown Collection.
In addition to their full line of athleisure and golf apparel, UNRL has been a trailblazer in the world of limited-edition licensed fanwear. They focus on raising the bar in terms of quality and consistently delivering highly sought-after designs that sell out immediately. In addition to the Vikings, UNRL has also successfully launched collaborations with many other notable organizations, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild, Barstool Sports, Folds of Honor, and many collegiate teams.
The anticipation to extend the NFL Collection to new teams has been amplified by the involvement of players, team advocates, and passionate fans who are actively participating in promoting this launch. This upcoming NFL Expansion will include three new teams, with one limited-edition sweatshirt for each team. Selected teams to be announced. The release is scheduled to launch exclusively online at UNRL.com on December 14th, 2023.
Mark your calendars, you will not want to miss this unique collaboration between UNRL and the NFL, as they redefine fanwear that transcends traditional boundaries.
