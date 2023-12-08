Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,023 in the last 365 days.

UNRL brand expands NFL License – Releasing limited edition hoodies for three more teams

UNRL, premium athleisure clothing brand, breaks new ground in a limited-edition collaboration with the NFL after securing a league-wide license

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNRL, premium athleisure clothing brand, breaks new ground in a limited-edition collaboration with the NFL after securing a league-wide license. In this exciting partnership, UNRL is set to introduce three new teams as part of their limited edition “Expansion Drop” with demand stemming from the success generated through current (and prior) Minnesota Vikings Hometown Collection.

In addition to their full line of athleisure and golf apparel, UNRL has been a trailblazer in the world of limited-edition licensed fanwear. They focus on raising the bar in terms of quality and consistently delivering highly sought-after designs that sell out immediately. In addition to the Vikings, UNRL has also successfully launched collaborations with many other notable organizations, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild, Barstool Sports, Folds of Honor, and many collegiate teams.

The anticipation to extend the NFL Collection to new teams has been amplified by the involvement of players, team advocates, and passionate fans who are actively participating in promoting this launch. This upcoming NFL Expansion will include three new teams, with one limited-edition sweatshirt for each team. Selected teams to be announced. The release is scheduled to launch exclusively online at UNRL.com on December 14th, 2023.

Mark your calendars, you will not want to miss this unique collaboration between UNRL and the NFL, as they redefine fanwear that transcends traditional boundaries.

Dani McLaughlin
UNRL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

UNRL brand expands NFL License – Releasing limited edition hoodies for three more teams

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more