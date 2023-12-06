Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,021 in the last 365 days.

City of Altamonte Springs Honored with the 2023 FMIT Partnership Innovation Award

Graphic Illustration of City of Altamonte Springs FMIT Innovation Award

On December 5, 2023, the City of Altamonte Springs was presented with the Partnership Innovation Award from the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).

Florida Municipal Insurance Trust Recognizes the City of Altamonte Springs for Proactive Approach to Risk Management

Altamonte Springs is a City that thrives on innovation, and our dedicated staff works tirelessly to create forward-thinking solutions that enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
— Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 5, 2023, the City of Altamonte Springs was presented with the Partnership Innovation Award from the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT). This award recognizes the innovative practices that help reduce costs, turn challenges into opportunities and ensure the safety of staff and the community. Altamonte Springs was honored for its proactive approach to governing, programming, operations and risk management, which has resulted in significant benefits for the City.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the FMIT Partnership Innovation Award," expressed Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs. "Altamonte Springs is a City that thrives on innovation, and our dedicated staff works tirelessly to create forward-thinking solutions that enhance the quality of life for our residents. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to make our city an even better place to live."

Altamonte Springs takes great pride in providing exceptional parks and recreation facilities, which are regularly inspected and maintained for the safety of our residents and visitors. Our talented staff facilitates weekly youth programs, fitness activities and large-scale events, all with the goal of creating a welcoming and safe environment for everyone. We are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest safety methods and techniques to ensure we are always prepared to provide the best possible experience for our community.

Additionally, the Altamonte Springs Police Department earned the FMIT Safety Excellence Initiative certification this year, making it one of only seven departments in the state of Florida to earn this distinction.

The City of Altamonte Springs’ employees and their invaluable services are the cornerstone of a thriving community, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.

###

Amanda Phillips
City of Altamonte Springs
+1 407-571-8031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

City of Altamonte Springs Honored with the 2023 FMIT Partnership Innovation Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more