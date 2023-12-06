City of Altamonte Springs Honored with the 2023 FMIT Partnership Innovation Award
Florida Municipal Insurance Trust Recognizes the City of Altamonte Springs for Proactive Approach to Risk Management
On December 5, 2023, the City of Altamonte Springs was presented with the Partnership Innovation Award from the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT). This award recognizes the innovative practices that help reduce costs, turn challenges into opportunities and ensure the safety of staff and the community. Altamonte Springs was honored for its proactive approach to governing, programming, operations and risk management, which has resulted in significant benefits for the City.
— Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz
"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the FMIT Partnership Innovation Award," expressed Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs. "Altamonte Springs is a City that thrives on innovation, and our dedicated staff works tirelessly to create forward-thinking solutions that enhance the quality of life for our residents. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to make our city an even better place to live."
Altamonte Springs takes great pride in providing exceptional parks and recreation facilities, which are regularly inspected and maintained for the safety of our residents and visitors. Our talented staff facilitates weekly youth programs, fitness activities and large-scale events, all with the goal of creating a welcoming and safe environment for everyone. We are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest safety methods and techniques to ensure we are always prepared to provide the best possible experience for our community.
Additionally, the Altamonte Springs Police Department earned the FMIT Safety Excellence Initiative certification this year, making it one of only seven departments in the state of Florida to earn this distinction.
The City of Altamonte Springs’ employees and their invaluable services are the cornerstone of a thriving community, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.
