Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Focus on Florida’s Future Budget Provides Vital Funding to Florida’s Veteran ‎Community

December 6, 2023

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Budget provides timely and essential services and support to the State’s Veterans, their families and survivors through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA). ‎

FDVA is ‎a ‎constitutionally chartered ‎department ‎responsible for serving the Nation’s ‎estimated second largest Veteran ‎‎population. ‎Operating as the premier point of entry for Florida’s ‎‎nearly 1.5 million Veterans, FDVA ‎‎operates a ‎‎network of State Veterans’ Homes and ‎provides statewide outreach to connect ‎‎Veterans ‎‎with earned services, benefits ‎and support. ‎

“Florida is the State of choice for our Nation’s Veterans and their families, thanks to the powerful leadership and advocacy of Governor Ron DeSantis,” ‎said retired Marine ‎Corps Major General James ‎S. “Hammer” Hartsell, Executive ‎Director of ‎the ‎Florida Department of ‎Veterans’ Affairs. “As a Navy Veteran, Governor DeSantis spearheads our effort to ensure Florida is a national leader in honoring and supporting our Veterans. Since taking office, he and his administration have committed hundreds of millions of ‎dollars to our department, helping to ‎ensure a ‎positive future for our nation’s heroes. Working ‎together toward a positive future for Florida Veterans and their families, ‎Florida continues ‎to be the most Veteran friendly and sought after state in ‎the Nation.‎”

The Governor’s Focus on Florida’s Future Budget invests an additional $8.9 million to support equipment and capital improvements for the State Veterans’ Nursing Homes. The budget also includes $102 million to begin the construction of the ninth State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Collier County upon federal grant approval. Once this new nursing home is complete, Florida will have the most state-funded veterans’ nursing homes in the nation.

The Governor’s Focus on Florida’s Future Budget also continues a $2 million investment to assist veterans in securing meaningful skills-based employment, provide employers a skilled talent pipeline, and to assist veterans in creating and operating a small business.

Included in this year’s budget recommendation is an increase in the number of Veterans’ Claims Examiners in Florida, reflecting an expanding population influx, the state’s large Veteran population and the addition and expansion of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities.

The Governor’s recommended budget funds a dental grant program that will enable deserving qualified Florida Veterans to receive no-cost dental care to improve their general health, as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports only 15 percent of enrolled Veterans are eligible for dental care.