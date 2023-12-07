Mere 2.9% Identify AI-Generated Humans from Real Ones - Deepfake Study by ContentDetector.AI
Only 2.9% Accurately Distinguish AI-Generated from Human Faces — Study by ContentDetector.AI
Deepfake images and videos have proliferated into social media and it's only going to become worse. We need advanced AI detection tools along with legal laws to watermark AI outputs to contain this”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContentDetector.AI recently launched a unique social game, "Human or AI" where participants are challenged to differentiate between AI-generated human images and real human images. Among the 3380 participants, only 2.9% accurately identified all the five images and 12.5% of users correctly identified 4 out of 5 images.
— Roop Reddy, Founder ContentDetector.AI
This game is designed as a social study of Deepfake image identification by the general audience.
Participants are shown five images and need to guess which ones are real and which are AI-generated. It's a fast, fun challenge that takes just 30 seconds to complete. In just two weeks, we've observed some fascinating results.
Important Findings
- Only 2.9% of the users identified all 100% of images correctly
- 12.5% succeeded in identifying more than 80% of the images correctly.
- In just two weeks, 3380 participants and 16,900 total responses were received in the 'Human or AI' social game
This shows that AI technology has already become so advanced in creating images and videos close to reality and it's not just possible for the general audience to differentiate between deepfake images and real images.
Deepfake images and videos have already proliferated into social media and it's only going to become worse. We need advanced AI detection tools along with legal laws to watermark AI outputs to contain this.
Complete Study: https://humanorai.io/human-or-ai-study-results
This study is conducted by ContentDetector.AI, which is a leading technology platform to identify the originality of the content — whether it is written by humans or AI tools like ChatGPT. The objective of the study is to understand the awareness of deep fakes among general users.
Roop Kumar Reddy
Content Detector Inc
email us here