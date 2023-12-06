Pop-up Store 'LICORN Gone to the Sea' for Korean Small Business Overseas Market Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ode to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative prowess of small businesses, the 'Support for Strong Small Business Growth' project proudly presented the "LICORN Gone to the Sea" product showcase in Busan, Korea, from November 23 to 27. This strategic initiative, meticulously designed to foster the growth of small business owners with pioneering ideas, spotlighted 25 globally-oriented companies meticulously selected under this program.
■ Organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Republic of Korea.
■ Hosted by the SEMAS (Small Enterprise And Market Service).
■ 2023 Strong Small Business Support Program: 25 global small business products showcased in Gwangalli, Busan.
The meticulously orchestrated event, unfolding under the compelling theme "LICORN Gone to the Sea," took place at a picturesque beachside cafe on Gwangalli Beach, Busan. Serving as a distinctive platform for both domestic and international tourists, the five-day exhibition featured a carefully curated selection of outstanding products, each complemented by QR codes for seamless access to sale links and comprehensive information. Attendees were treated to a spectrum of engaging programs, including company presentations via POP displays and brochures, promotional video broadcasts, and interactive elements such as a cracker bench and a photo booth.
Noteworthy was the distinguished participation of renowned influencers, both domestic and international, who conducted thorough content coverage during the exhibition. This encompassed content creation in diverse formats such as images, short-form videos, and articles, garnering attention from a substantial audience, including a YouTuber boasting over 300,000 subscribers.
Elevating the prestige of the event, high-level representatives from Lotte Duty Free visited the exhibition, showcasing keen interest in sourcing products for potential inclusion in their offerings. Active collaborations with select companies producing duty-free suitable items are currently underway, marking a significant stride towards establishing lasting industry partnerships.
The 'Support for Strong Small Business Growth' project, generously sponsored by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, meticulously organized by the SEMAS (Small Enterprise And Market Service), and expertly executed by N15 Partners, has heralded a new era with its global-centric approach in 2023. The incorporation of collaborations with overseas influencers marks the project's inaugural venture into international partnerships, with strategic plans to bolster small businesses through multifaceted channels. These include collaborations with major corporations, offline popup stores, and an ongoing exploration of diverse online avenues.
Suejin Song
