Nutritional Products International Expands Infrastructure for Robust 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products, today announced an ambitious expansion of its infrastructure to prepare for a robust 2024. This strategic growth is poised to further solidify NPI's position as a pioneering force in the U.S. retail market for health and wellness products.
Founded by renowned global marketing guru Mitch Gould, NPI has carved a unique niche in the market. Gould's expertise, honed from years of experience in consumer product sales to major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Costco, has been instrumental in NPI’s trajectory. His transition to the nutrition and sports nutrition sector saw him collaborate with notable personalities, including bodybuilding icons and sports legends.
Reflecting on his journey, Gould stated, “It was a thrilling era, especially during Home Depot’s nationwide expansion. Representing big names in consumer products was just the beginning. My move into nutrition and sports nutrition was equally exhilarating, working with legends in various fields. It’s all about seizing the right moment.”
NPI played a crucial role when Amazon expanded into health and wellness and sports nutrition, a testament to Gould's foresight and innovative strategies. This collaboration was pivotal in shaping these burgeoning categories on the platform.
Gould's vision led to the creation of the “Evolution of Distribution,” a revolutionary approach addressing the challenges faced by international companies entering the American market. This model provides a comprehensive platform for foreign brands, offering services from importation to distribution and promotion.
In tandem with Gould’s InHealth Media (IHM), NPI offers unparalleled services in public relations and distribution, reaching thousands of outlets across the U.S. IHM’s success is built on extensive knowledge, experience, and established relationships with key industry executives.
As 2024 approaches, NPI is scaling its operations to meet the increasing demand and evolving landscape of the health and wellness industry. This expansion is a strategic step in enhancing NPI’s capacity to serve its growing clientele and cementing its status as a leader in the distribution of nutritional and health-related products.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
