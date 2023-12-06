Omnis Fuel Technologies Announces Pleasants Power Plant Project at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

Omnis Quantum Pyrolysis Will Usher a New Era for Power Plant

The energy transition has begun. OQR enables net-zero efforts” — Nansen Saleri, Chairman, Omnis Hydrogen Advisory Board

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrary to popular opinion, proponents of hydrocarbon energy and the future green economy are not mutually exclusive nor do they have to be adversaries.

“Come, let us reason and work together as a team,” is the unspoken, bottom-line message of Nansen Saleri, chairman of the Hydrogen Advisory Board for Omnis Fuel Technologies. Coal, oil and natural gas can enable net-zero goals and energy abundance; humankind and global economics being the primary beneficiaries of this alliance.

“We are rethinking fossil fuels into the green economy,” according to Saleri, keynote speaker at last week’s Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference V. The one-day program was presented by the H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe on November 30, 2023.

Omnis Fuel Technologies is melding fossil fuels and the rapidly growing Hydrogen economy by bringing the heat, roughly 5,500 degrees Fahrenheit to the century-old process of pyrolysis, producing Hydrogen and highly in-demand (and valuable) graphite and graphene.

The proper name of the patented process is ultra-high temperature Omnis Quantum Pyrolysis™ (OQR™).

“Decarbonization calls for a deeper, scientific understanding,” Saleri said. “As long as you manage the greenhouse gas emissions when burning fossil fuels and avoid adverse environmental effects, you can benefit from the nation’s rich hydrocarbon resources in multiple ways in the green economy.” And the OQR process goes further. It generates high-value carbon products such as graphite, carbon black, and graphene, the key materials for the future net-zero economy.

“We are pleased Dr. Saleri made the first public announcement of Omnis Quantum Pyrolysis at our conference,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of H2-CCS Network.

To prove its ultra-high temperature pyrolysis could be a major part of the future’s energy makeup, Omnis has acquired a decades-old coal-fired power plant.

The 1,300-megawatt Pleasants plant in Pleasants County, WV, is currently in the midst of an 18-month retrofitting, which includes construction of a “refinery” which will use the OQP process to reform – not burn – coal, producing Hydrogen graphite and graphene. The Hydrogen will then fuel the retrofitted plant boilers to generate electric power.

Unlike electrolysis with renewable electric power to produce Hydrogen, the OQR “does not strain the water supply where used,” according to Saleri. “This process actually produces water.” Furthermore, the unit production costs of Quantum Hydrogen™ per kilowatt-hour are more than tenfold lower compared to conventional electrolysis processes.

Given the complete transition to a green and sustainable economy will take decades, Saleri said natural gas, oil, and coal will continue to provide a significant contribution to a growingly diversified green economy.

“The energy transition has begun,” Saleri said. “OQR enables net-zero efforts. We are only at the beginning of a long journey, one with boundless new opportunities ahead and cause for optimism.”