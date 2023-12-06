Informatica Launches New Databricks-Validated Unity Catalog Integrations

According to a new press release, Informatica, a leading enterprise cloud data management company, has strengthened its strategic partnerships by launching enhanced Databricks-validated Unity Catalog integrations. These integrations enable no-code data ingestion and transformation pipelines to run natively on Databricks, providing a best-in-class solution for onboarding data from over 300 sources. The joint offering facilitates […]

