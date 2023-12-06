Art Andina Launches New Range of Alpaca Blankets Along with a Useful Buying Guide To Help Customers Find the Perfect Product

Basé à Montréal, Canada –Art Andina, an online home goods store offering a specialist collection of artisan-crafted and ethical items, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of warm and ultra-soft alpaca blankets that are made using the perfect blend of alpaca wool and recycled acrylic for everyday use.

Hypoallergenic, comfortable, and the ideal winter gift, Art Andina’s selection of alpaca blankets are sourced from Ecuador and made with ethical practices due to the online store’s commitment to slow fashion and fair-trade practices.

“An alpaca blanket is of course, durable, and buying one is an action in favor of slow fashion, which is in opposition to the fast fashion trend,” said a spokesperson for Art Andina. “We create our blankets in small batches, so we do have a small inventory of each model available. Every blanket on our site is already woven and ready to be shipped. Our small batch models allow us to regularly change our collections.”

To accompany its new range of blankets, the online store has also released Art Andina’s guide before buying an alpaca blanket to help customers learn all about the product to help them become well informed to make the perfect blanket choice.

In its in-depth guide, Art Andina covers a variety of key points for customers to consider, including:

Origin and Authenticity of its Alpaca Blankets: The alpaca blankets available at Art Andina come from Ecuador and are made from 70% alpaca wool and 30% acrylic to ensure the blanket’s famous softness while offering a resistant product. Additionally, with this blend of materials, the blankets can go to the washing machine with cold water and conveniently air dry.

Durability and Care of Art Andina’s Alpaca Blankets: By allowing the alpaca blankets to air dry, the durable product can last a long time, especially as the blend of materials increases the resistance of the fibers for tighter weaving and lasting use.

How does Alpaca Wool Compare to other Wool?: Alpaca wool is well known for its exceptional warmth properties, which surpass normal wool and even cashmere. Alpaca wool is also warmer than sheep’s wool because its fibers have a hollow center, which helps them retain heat better while still being breathable.

Comfort of Alpaca Wool: Known for its incomparable softness, Alpaca wool is itch-free and hypoallergenic, making it the best choice for anyone wanting to benefit from the warmth of wool without any discomfort.

Variety and Size: Alpaca blankets come in different sizes and different varieties, and this will have an influence on different aspects like their use and portability. Art Andina offers alpaca blankets in 2 sizes: the standard queen-size bed reversible alpaca blankets and a collection of large throw blankets that come in 195 cm x 155 cm sizes.

Are Alpaca Wool Good for Trekking?: Art Andina’s alpaca wool blankets are lightweight, resistant, and easy to carry on any outdoor outing by being easy to roll up and carry everywhere.

About Art Andina

Art Andina was developed with the desire to create home goods made from exceptional materials and the ancestral craftsmanship of artisan communities from the Andes. By telling the origin and story behind its beautiful collections, Art Andina highlights these cultures and helps support a fair-trade initiative.

More Information

To learn more about Art Andina and its new range of alpaca blankets or to read its useful buying guide, please visit the website at https://www.artandina.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/art-andina-launches-new-range-of-alpaca-blankets-along-with-a-useful-buying-guide-to-help-customers-find-the-perfect-product/

About Art Andina

The idea behind Art Andina came from the desire to develop my passion for design while showcasing the crafts of the Andes, land of my maternal origins. Paired with the desire to reconcile my new family life and our passion for travel, I embarked on this adventure.

Contact Art Andina

Website: https://www.artandina.com/