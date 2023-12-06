Republican Candidate, Michael Corbin, Opposed to proposed Georgia 7th District Congressional Map
Once again voters of Georgia's 7th Congressional District are used as political pawns - left confused and abandoned.PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Corbin, Republican Candidate representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, is opposed to the newly proposed Congressional maps that would drastically impact the voters of his community.
"What I see in the newly proposed map is disappointing. I disagree with the proposed maps and will stand on record with that statement. I am standing up for the voters of the current 7th Congressional District, which is comprised mostly of Gwinnett County, the second largest county in population in the state of Georgia at one million residents. I understand that the Georgia State Assembly is under legal order to re-draw the maps, which would comply with U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' recent order. However, we must take common sense into consideration when it comes to geography. The people in Gwinnett County felt the brunt of the changes in 2022 and once again with the newly proposed maps. People should know what geographical boundaries make up their district, as those boundaries represent actual communities, with real people. While it may not be illegal, it is simply wrong to confuse voters and continue to play the shell game. Voters are not pawns to be used for political advantage. I will support whatever the outcome and make decisions after Judge Jones makes his ruling to accept the new maps in partial or full."
- Michael Corbin
Corbin’s previous run in 2022, he won the Republican Primary in May 2022 with 42% of the vote (18,637 votes), but lost the Primary runoff in June 2022, primarily due to low voter turnout. Michael Corbin vowed to not have a repeat and fully expect to outright win the Republican Primary slated for May 21, 2024, and unseat Lucy Mcbath (D) in November 2024.
About Michael Corbin:
Corbin’s ethos is based on Faith, Freedom, and Facts. He is a proud husband and father of two, a graduate of Duluth High School in Gwinnett County and holds a degree from The University of Georgia, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and International Affairs. His professional career spans 19 years of business development experience in technology in strategic leadership positions. Michael is a member of The Gwinnett GOP, Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Mission Committee, Deacon and serves on the Board of Directors for Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries.
Key Issues:
1) Strengthening our economy
2) Lowering taxes
2) Holding “Big Tech” accountable by introducing legislation to amend section 230 (enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Title V of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, generally providing online entities immunity from their actions)
3) Responsible path towards energy independence
4) Strengthening our military and supporting our veterans
5) Term Limits, Corbin strongly believes political offices, should have term limits; endorsed by U.S. Term Limits (USTL) organization. President Philip Blumel commented on Corbin's pledge, "Michael's strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people." " America needs a Congress that will be served by "citizen legislators," not career politicians."
6) Defending our 2nd Amendments rights
7) Strategically rebuilding our aging infrastructure in Georgia and across the country
8) Keeping politics out of public schools while allowing for school choice
9) Securing our borders safely and ethically, while allowing lawful immigration to pursue the American dream
10) Supporting responsible pro-life initiatives
11) Access to affordable healthcare for Americans
12) Breaking down racial barriers - Corbin states, "As a loving husband of someone of color and having multicultural children. I do not see race; I see the woman and children that I love, not color."
Ola Hawatmeh
Corbin for Congress
