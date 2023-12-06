DevvStream Awarded World Finance Innovation Award for 2023

Leading carbon credit developer recognized as “Most Innovative Company in the Carbon Offset Industry – 2023”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced it has been named 2023’s Most Innovative Company in the Carbon Offset Industry by World Finance. The World Finance Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders who are disrupting systems of production, management, and governance and are creating a new tomorrow.



“We are honored to be recognized as the most innovative company in the carbon offset industry this year,” said Sunny Trinh, CEO, DevvStream. “Innovation sits at the heart of everything we do at DevvStream and is a critical driver of our mission to democratize and expand access to carbon markets by reducing barriers to entry for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. We believe that the technologies necessary to address global climate change exist today, but their advancement and implementation depend on high-integrity carbon credits like those that DevvStream provides.”

DevvStream seeks to partner with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that are designed to improve energy efficiency and eliminate, reduce or sequester carbon emissions through the use of carbon credits. DevvStream’s Carbon Management and Carbon Investment programs leverage a systematic approach to the process of generating carbon credits by partnering with project owners to either invest directly as a co-developer or execute project design, documentation, and certification efforts and associated costs in exchange for a substantial portion of multi-year carbon credit streams.

All carbon removal projects within DevvStream’s project portfolio are managed under the Company’s blockchain-based Carbon Offset Program Platform (“COPP”), which provides unparalleled transparency and accessibility with regard to project participants, data, methodologies, and more. Further, DevvStream’s approach has been developed in alignment with the Core Carbon Principles and Assessment Framework recently introduced by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market. DevvStream understands that reliability, credibility, and transparency are of paramount importance for the sustained success of technology-based carbon removal projects.

To learn more about DevvStream and its initiatives, please visit https://www.devvstream.com/. To view the full list of winners, please visit World Finance Innovation Awards here.

About World Finance

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.



About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company’s mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. The Company’s end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined Company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

