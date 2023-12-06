Goodyear Police Department Receives Autism Training, Increases Accessibility Measures for Their Community

IBCCES deems the Goodyear Police Department as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after completing an autism-specific training and certification process

Their efforts will have a great impact on enhancing safety for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals in their community, and we’re thrilled to add them to the ever-expanding global network” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes the Goodyear Police Department as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after completing an autism-specific training and certification process. IBCCES awards this designation to organizations that prove their ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, and making safety accessible for everyone.

“The Goodyear Police Department prides itself on connecting with the community and educating ourselves on the needs of those we serve. The partnership that we have formed with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is one that we are extremely proud of, and it is a relationship that we look forward to strengthening in the years to come,” shared David Farrow, Deputy Chief of Police at Goodyear Police Department.

With recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealing an increase in autism diagnosis rates to 1 in 36 children, the prevalence of 1 in 6 people having sensory needs and adults being diagnosed later in life, there is a growing urgency to better equip first responders. IBCCES' first responder training and certification program provides comprehensive guidance on improving communication, enhancing understanding and identifying autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals. The program also includes scenario-based training to help responders navigate situations and prevent escalations when possible. IBCCES programs incorporate evidence-based content, perspectives from autistic individuals and additional resources to ensure ongoing support, continued learning and lasting impact.

“We applaud the Goodyear Police Department for recognizing the need for accessibility in their community and taking the initiative to educate themselves,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their efforts will have a great impact on enhancing safety for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals in their community, and we’re thrilled to add them to the ever-expanding global network of Certified Autism Centers™.”

The Goodyear Police Department is dedicated to serving every facet of its community, placing inclusivity at its core. In 2022, the department introduced the Exceptional Student Day Camp—a unique initiative designed to invite neurodivergent students into the police department. This program provides hands-on experiences within the police career field, including activities such as fingerprinting, interactions with K9s, and exploration of police equipment like command vehicles and motorcycles.

As part of their ongoing commitment to inclusivity, the department has equipped patrol officers with specially designed backpacks. These backpacks play a crucial role in responding to calls involving individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. They contain essential items such as communication cards for non-verbal interactions, earmuffs, sensory toys, as well as water and snacks. This thoughtful deployment underscores the department's dedication to creating a safer and more supportive environment for its diverse community.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the industry in cognitive disorder training and certification worldwide. Their evidence-based programs, developed with clinical experts and autistic individuals, offer professionals a better understanding of communication and interaction with those with cognitive differences or sensory needs. IBCCES also provides industry best practices and the latest research. IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Goodyear Police Department

Originally founded in 1946, Goodyear, AZ is now one of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the country. Nestled in the foothills of the Estrella Mountains, Goodyear is in the west valley, a short 10-15 minute drive from Phoenix. Goodyear has become a very desirable location for families and businesses alike. With a population of just over 106,000 people, the community is served by 231 employees at the police department.

Our department strives to serve the community and protect our most vulnerable from harm. The autism certification program gets us that much closer to achieving our goals. We want everyone that lives, works, or visits our city to feel safe and at home.