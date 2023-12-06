Will Savers Launches the First Service for Securely Storing Original Paper Will & Trust Documents
On December 1st, Will Savers launched WILLGUARD - the nation's first secure and accessible storage solution for original (paper) will and trust documents
There's never been a great way to store original paper wills and trusts - until now.”LAND O' LAKES, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 12/01/23, Will Savers, announced the launch of their new service, WILLGUARD. This unique and innovative service provides the first secure and accessible storage solution for original (paper) will and trust documents, making it easier for individuals and estate planners to prepare and securely store these important legal documents.
WILLGUARD caters to the needs of probate and trust attorneys, as well as estate planners. With an aging population and the increasing importance of having a will or trust in place, Will Savers recognized the need for a more secure and accessible storage option for original (paper) will and trust documents. WILLGUARD aims to provide peace of mind to individuals and their estate planners by ensuring their original wills and trusts are safely stored and easily accessible when needed.
According to CEO Ty Shewmake, "We are excited to launch WILLGUARD and provide a much-needed solution for individuals and professionals in the estate planning industry. Our secure facility and user-friendly platform make it easy for our clients to prep and store their clients' original wills and trusts with confidence." Shewmake further added, "We understand the importance of these documents and the sensitive nature of their content - which is why we built a system that guarantees the ultimate standard of security, privacy, and accessibility."
WILLGUARD is now available on the Will Savers website, willsavers.com. For more information on this service, please contact Ty Shewmake at cmo@willsavers.com. Will Savers is committed to providing top-notch solutions for the estate planning industry and looks forward to helping individuals and professionals with their original will and trust storage needs through WILLGUARD.
