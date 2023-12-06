Intertec Systems and Microsoft Partner to Help Organizations in UAE Align to COP28 Goals
Aligning with UAE's Net Zero 2050 initiative and COP28, Intertec hosted a key event with Microsoft, stressing the importance of sustainability & ESG reporting.DUBAI , UAE, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies, particularly public-listed firms, are eventually expected to meet relevant reporting and disclosure requirements on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics, to meet demands for transparency. Collecting, measuring, and reporting this non-financial data, is however seen as a hurdle by many companies given the lack of awareness around reporting guidelines, process, tools and resources. Owing to this, the leaders are struggling to communicate the same to their business units and stakeholders, impeding their ability to embark on their ESG reporting journey.
To help the leaders overcome these challenges, Intertec and Microsoft hosted an insightful event “Sustainability in Action – Driving Change for a Greener Future,” on Sep 26, 2023. There were thought-provoking sessions led by experts - Thomas George, Senior VP at Intertec and Ahmed Ameen Ashour, Chief Sustainability Commercial Officer at Microsoft on the importance of Sustainability and ESG reporting, which emphasized the urgency of aligning business practices with sustainable goals in today’s business landscape.
Venkat S, Director - Asset Performance & Sustainability at Intertec, introduced the Intertec’s 3-pillar sustainability approach and its practical implementation along with Initiatives for Emission Reduction to achieve the sustainability goals. Dr. Anoop Khandelwal, an industry veteran on Environment and Sustainability (guest speaker), shared his valuable insights on Decarbonization Strategies and Solutions for Scope 1, 2, & 3 emissions providing a strategic roadmap for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. These sessions not only kept the audience hooked but propelled them to ask questions and engage in the discussion.
The event wrapped up with an interactive live demonstration of Microsoft Sustainability Manager – an extensible solution that helps to monitor and manage an organization’s environmental impact. The aim was to offer a comprehensive and automated approach to sustainability management, regardless of where an organization is in their sustainability journey.
“While many organizations have taken small or large sustainability measures, our focus is to help organizations get the visibility of their progress against industry frameworks. This will help set the stage for a baseline to better plan for improvement. Our capabilities around predictive maintenance, digitalization, green infrastructure, carbon measurement etc. will further help these organizations create improvement initiatives with definitive ROI.” - Nikhil Kothari, Executive Director at Intertec Systems.
Intertec remains steadfast in its mission to empower organizations in achieving sustainability goals and creating a greener, more sustainable future and this event is a testament to that dedication. For more information on sustainability solutions, please visit
https://www.intertecsystems.com/sustainability/
About Intertec
Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.
Rakshanda Bhardwaj
Intertec Systems
+971 4 447 9444
marketing@intertecsys.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube