HackerNoon Partners With namespace.gg to Unveil Free Web3 Identity Minting for Its 50K+ Contributors
EDWARDS , COLORADO , UNITED STATES , December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerNoon, a technology publication read by millions worldwide every month, in partnership with namespace.gg is offering FREE minting of web3 identities for its 50,000+ contributors.
TL;DR visit profile > web3, and click “Mint My Namespace.”
Web2 Transgressions—Why This Partnership Matters
The online landscape has long lacked the privacy and user-centric approach afforded by real-world identities such as social security, passports, and driving licenses. Existing solutions often come at the cost of user privacy, requiring individuals to relinquish sensitive information for basic services. HackerNoon's partnership with namespace.gg aims to revolutionize this paradigm by providing contributors with the tools to link their profiles securely.
HackerNoon’s web3 identities enable users to map their HackerNoon profiles to a wallet of their choice. Further, as a result of the partnership with namespace.gg, these wallets no longer need to be remembered as long text strings.
Ustav Jaiswal, the VP of Business Development at HackerNoon, emphasizes the significance of user-friendliness in the latest partnership. Using his own freshly minted Web3 identity namespace, he shares, "My wallet is hackerhodl.hackernoon is infinitely more user-friendly than saying my wallet address is 0xjbjbhkb75e7tf8f8yfdeswgyg67f346ss6esxye (this is a randomly typed string - do not send ETH to this address - lol)."
How Web3 Identities Can Be Minted on HackerNoon
- Log in to your HackerNoon account and navigate to your profile > web3 section.
- Click on ‘Connect Wallet’ and sign the transaction to link any Metamask-compatible wallet address to your HackerNoon account.
- Once it is successfully connected, click on ‘Mint Namespace’ and sign the transaction.
- There is no fee to mint your HackerNoon namespace. The good people at namespace.gg have it covered for all HackerNoon contributors.
- On successful signature, your_username.hackernoon will be minted and linked to your wallet address.
In my case, my namespace is Hackerhodl.hackernoon.
That’s all it takes to create a web3 identity and link it to a wallet address on HackerNoon!
Read the official documentation for more information on how it works under the hood.
About HackerNoon
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 50,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.
