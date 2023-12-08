RANDY SUN Launches New Ultra-Light & Breathable Waterproof Jackets for Complete Weather Protection

RANDY SUN Waterproof Jackets Waterproof Jackets Features RANDY SUN Waterproof Windbreaker

Renowned for its bestselling waterproof socks, outdoor apparel brand RANDY SUN® is expanding its collection with an innovative new waterproof jacket.

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Technology Company RANDY SUN’s twenty years of experience in the production of outdoor waterproof products coupled with their continuous research, improvement and breakthrough of waterproof membrane materials in company owned factories paved the way for their next generation waterproof outdoor jacket.

Success was imminent due to the brand’s own love for outdoor sports, and the use of a wide collection of professional athletes and outdoor clothing practitioners. Their rigorous analysis of feedback data and the pursuit of extreme lightweight simplicity and practicality in outdoor equipment have created a professional waterproof, windproof, ultra-light and ultra-thin jacket.

The whole piece of clothing only weighs 14.15oz. It is ultra-light and ultra-thin, allowing users to withstand wind and rain without any burden. It is only 0.79" after folding, and can even be easily put into a backpack pocket so that it can be there in time when needed. It’s easy to store when not needed.

Every design is designed with the user in mind, making it resistant to harsh outdoor environments and suitable for daily commuting. The company reports that they repeatedly considered and rejected every redundant design to make every design refined and practical, repeatedly study the details and test them in real outdoor environments.

Most of users are outdoor enthusiasts who often need to carry various equipment with them. Therefore, without destroying the simplicity, they use the characteristics of the fabric to reasonably distinguish the functional areas of different pockets, and expand the size of the pockets to allow enough space to carry the equipment needed. Considering the humid and hot conditions, they innovatively added breathable zippers under the armpits to allow airflow to surround one’s body and take away excess heat.

RANDY SUN is committed to bringing warm, comfortable, and durable waterproof socks and other products to consumers around the world. With their latest designs, functionality does not have to be at odds with fashion.

Breathable waterproof socks protect feet from water, snow, mud, sand and dirt. A variety of designs and thicknesses fit all weather. Every single sock is tested before shipping. Smart RANDY SUN waterproof socks help keep feet at a stable temperature. For complete information, visit RANDY SUN website: www.randysun.com

RANDY SUN is committed to bringing warm and comfortable waterproof socks, jackets and other waterproof products to consumers around the world. And RANDY SUN is looking for international partners and product distributors as well to accomplish the shared target. If you are interested in cooperating with us, please contact sales@randysun.com.

