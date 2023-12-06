More Choice and Free Delivery for Used Car Buyers: Indy Auto Man Dealership Goes Online

Amazing selection of quality used vehicles at IAM Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

An Indianapolis dealer follows in the footsteps of the auto giants in car sales digitalization and shares the latest tendencies in the market.

Car shopping becomes digital, online presentation and free delivery is a strong step in making it as common as visiting a dealership” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Used car buyers from Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio get a better choice and more convenience with online car sales and free delivery offered by an Indianapolis pre-owned car dealer - Indy Auto Man.

Auto retailers have long been looking for ways to leverage e-commerce technology. But the most common model for international companies, like cars.com, carfax.com, and carmax.com, is still the virtual showcase. Amazon and eBay also provide a storefront for sellers of used cars. However, there is no talk of full-fledged purchases — one cannot put the selected car in the cart and pay with a card, only book it. Next comes communication with the seller and picking up the vehicle at the dealership. Thus, only the first stage of the transaction takes place online. At the same time, the seller guarantees that the price stated on the marketplace website will remain unchanged after booking.

The digitalization coming to auto sales may shock some dealerships, which have seen record profits during the pandemic at a time of limited supply of vehicles. “Most dealers adhere to the 'come in and shake my salesman's hand' mentality,” says Victor Figlin, the IAM General Manager. “Fixed price selling online requires a whole new set of skills: explaining new features to customers, facilitating digital transactions, and creating relationships with clients without meeting in person. We also apply an innovative dynamic pricing system that helps us maintain fair market values on each model in our inventory.”



Online car sales are a young phenomenon. Tesla has been a leader in moving car purchasing from franchised dealerships to the Internet since 2019. Elon Mask claimed this decision to be a cost-saving measure, which the auto industry met with skepticism. However, several things have changed since then. First, there are more EV admirers: Americans purchased more than 800,000 all-electric vehicles last year, representing a record 7% of all new U.S. car purchases and part of a global surge in which different brands sold 7.8 million EVs.



The success of industry giants increases customer confidence in the online industry and provides an opportunity for smaller local dealers to develop in this direction. More and more car dealerships in the U.S. market offer a complete car purchasing experience online. Indy Auto Man, the Indiana used car dealer founded in 2008 by Eugene Gorin and Victor Figlin, provides online car sales, financing, and, importantly, free delivery to the buyer's location within 250 miles, which includes Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Springfield, and other cities. IAM even offers online trade-in deals — dealership representatives can visit the buyer to evaluate the car and pick it up.

The jump to online purchases was partly due to consumers changing shopping habits during the pandemic. And this time-saving convenience has built a new way of choosing goods nowadays. The IAM dealer has responded to this moment by accelerating their digital presence. The online sales and delivery service has since enjoyed steady demand among shoppers in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Illinois. The customers note the convenience of video presentations of chosen vehicles, free history reports to make sure they don't buy a car with a salvage title, and a 7-day exchange guarantee.

For years, automakers have resisted digitalization that has swept the rest of the global economy. There was a perception that shoppers would be uncomfortable making such large and expensive purchases online. But U.S. auto e-commerce sales grew 25% in 2021, the biggest jump in a decade, according to the Cowen investment banking company, which rates the sector "early" in its digital transformation. A recent report from auto repair company Cox Automotive shows that while U.S. auto buyer satisfaction declined last year, those who completed at least half the way online were likely to be happier with the process. This year, Cox estimates that the majority of car buyers will interact with at least one digital tool when acquiring a vehicle.

For consumers, purchasing a car turns into a choose-your-own-adventure experience, with options for those who want to buy online at a fixed price, or visit a dealer center to haggle with a sales assistant in a physical showroom.

Innovation enthusiasts, the Indy Auto Man management strives to provide the dealership’s customers with the most advanced used car buying experience. With 300+ models from various brands in their assortment, IAM is a good place to visit online when there are no attractive options in the nearest locations. Thousands of customers from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky have already found their dream cars and rated Indy Auto Man with 5-star on Google reviews.