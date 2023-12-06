Alternative Pain Treatment Directory offers gift-worthy products that help with pain relief
The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory has recommended natural pain relief products for those who are hurting.
Chances are, someone you care about is hurting. This holiday season, skip the perfume and neckties, and give your loved ones the gift of pain relief.”ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent Harris Poll, 56% of Americans report that they live with chronic pain. “Chances are, someone you care about is hurting,” says chronic pain expert Cindy Perlin, LCSW. “This holiday season, skip the perfume and neckties, and give your loved ones the gift of pain relief”.
— Cindy Perlin, LCSW, CEO, Alternative Pain Treatment Directory
Perlin, founder and CEO of the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory website, has lived with chronic pain herself and understands the challenges of finding safe, effective treatments. That’s why she created the website, which features hundreds of informative articles, an alternative pain treatment provider directory and recommended products that help with pain relief.
Perlin vets the products on the website through personal use, her clients’ feedback on the products, interviews with the vendors and/or online reviews. “We have products in every price range” says Perlin, “including herbs, essential oils, massage tools, topicals and patches, tinctures and edibles, light therapy and frequency therapy devices, biofeedback devices, books and so much more”.
Visitors to the website can also check out the provider directory to purchase gift certificates for massage, acupuncture, health coaching and other therapeutic services.
Perlin emphasizes that the products are self-help tools. So many people in pain feel hopeless and out of control, according to Perlin. A pain-relieving gift can be life-changing, something Perlin experienced herself many years ago when she was suffering with disabling chronic back pain and the gift of a book led her to a treatment that worked.
Readers can visit the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory recommended products page and provider directory to select a meaningful, thoughtful gift that will be very appreciated and never forgotten.
Full disclosure: The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory receives either a listing fee or a small commission on the sale of the products listed.
Cindy Perlin
Alternative Pain Treatment Directory
+1 518-439-6431
info@paintreatmentdirectory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube