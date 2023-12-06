Flash News: OKX Announced as Gold Sponsor for Taipei Blockchain Week 2023

SINGAPORE, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 6, 2023.



OKX Announced as Gold Sponsor for Taipei Blockchain Week 2023

OKX today announced that it is a Gold Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2023. This five-day conference aims to bring together blockchain industry experts from all around the world to educate and empower the Taiwanese blockchain community and develop Taiwan as a hub for Web3 innovation.

In addition, OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai will participate in several panel discussions during Taipei Blockchain Week, which includes:

Exchanges and the Global Economy: Trends, Risks and Opportunities (December 15, 15:20 to 15:50 GMT+8)

(December 15, 15:20 to 15:50 GMT+8) Exchanges as the Next Gateway into Web3 (December 16, 16:40 to 17:20 GMT+8)

Taipei Blockchain Week takes place from December 11-16 at Songshan Cultural & Creative Park and attracts over 5,000 attendees with panel discussions, immersive hackathons, workshops and more than 50 side events. To learn more about Taipei Blockchain Week, click here.

