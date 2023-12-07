70% Less Emissions, 50% Lower Fuel Usage Expected From India USA Engine Alliance

Constant Velocity Motion Technology

Elimination of the crankshaft from internal combustion engine design could have dramatic impact on reducing air pollution in India and the rest of the world

OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CV Global, Inc., a Washington State based technology and intellectual property developer, focused on green transportation solutions and multiple engine-based market sectors, announced the signing of an exclusive development and marketing agreement in India with Go Green Bio Energy, Pvt. Ltd. of Bangalore, India. CV Global, Inc. and Go Green Bio Energy, Ltd. are actively collaborating on the manufacture, testing, and deployment of CV Global, Inc.'s internationally patented CV Motion Technology™, a revolutionary reinvention of the mechanism to transfer the linear motion of the pistons in internal combustion engines into the rotary motion necessary for use in transportation and power generation applications.

Speaking about the collaboration between the two companies, CV Global, Inc. President Brian Wood said, "India is the ideal market to deploy our innovative internal combustion engine technology, as the engineering, manufacturing, and testing resources are well developed and experienced. Our launch project will focus on delivering a 186cc, two-cylinder engine that provides massive, continuous torque for more than 85% of the stroke, ideal for powering 3 & 4-wheel passenger/small cargo transportation vehicles. This is accomplished by eliminating the inefficient 130-year-old technology of the crankshaft and replacing it with a patented rodrack/powershaft assembly. This allows for the use of any fuel type, such as clean burning hydrogen and natural gas. Gasoline or diesel can be burned far more quickly and completely than previously possible, reducing tail pipe emissions significantly in applications where hydrogen or natural gas sources are not yet available.

Naveen Pawar, CEO of Go Green Bio Energy, Pvt. Ltd. shared, "It's critical that we rapidly deploy solutions to the air pollution issues facing not just India but the rest of the world. When you consider that 58% of the electricity produced in India is created by burning fossil fuels, and that the electrical grid in our country and many other countries is clearly inadequate now and in the foreseeable future to support a changeover to a pure electric vehicle approach, we're excited to deploy the CV Motion Technology™ to not only meet but exceed Euro 6 exhaust emissions standards, while cutting fuel usage dramatically and putting us on a path to a clean energy future through transitions to hyper-efficient hybrid and hydrogen burning internal combustion engines."

The CV Motion Technology from CV Global, Inc. creates unique opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) such as:

Fully scalable internal combustion engines producing the same horsepower as an equivalent displacement crankshaft-based engine in a package half the size and weight

A hollow power shaft configuration that allows for multiple, mixed displacement engines that can be coupled and uncoupled based on demand, interfaced with an integrated electric motor

A unique design that allows for optimal utilization of emission-free hydrogen while allowing for 70% reductions in emissions from conventional fuel sources

CV Global, Inc. has an extensive patent portfolio covering India, the United States, S. Korea, Japan, and the European Union. Its technology can be applied to internal combustion engines of all sizes, applications, and fuel types, as well as pumps, compressors, and hydro-generators. www.cvmotiontech.com

Contact

Barry Rutten, Vice President, Marketing & Sales

The radical design and unique advantages of the CV Motion Technology