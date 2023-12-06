datHere Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary CKAN DMS-as-a-Service

datHere CKAN DMS-as-a-Service

PARLIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- datHere, a pioneer in data infrastructure engineering, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative service, CKAN DMS-as-a-Service. This cutting-edge solution is designed to empower organizations with a robust Data Management System (DMS) built around CKAN (Comprehensive Knowledge Archive Network), offering a perfect blend of flexibility and ease of deployment.

What is datHere CKAN?

datHere CKAN is a value-added DMS distribution centered around CKAN, optimized for cloud environments. It is developed with the latest stable CKAN version (v2.10), bundled with other best-of-breed open-source tools like Apache Superset, Plotly Dash, and its very own qsv. datHere CKAN is “future-ready”, as CKAN and all its integrated subsystems, extensions, and bundled tools will be maintained as a unified distribution with a guaranteed upgrade path - ensuring its users are always equipped with a scalable, upgradeable and efficient data management platform.

DIY-CBO: A New Approach to Data Management

The service introduces the concept of DIY-CBO (Data Infrastructure You Can Build On), merging the flexibility of traditional DIY approaches with the convenience of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. This unique approach allows organizations to focus on populating and maintaining their data catalog while datHere handles the complexities of running and maintaining the system.

Why Choose datHere CKAN DMS-as-a-Service?

- Flexibility and Customization: Unlike standard SaaS offerings, datHere CKAN DMS-as-a-Service allows for extensive customization, enabling organizations to tailor the system to their specific needs.

- Comprehensive Metadata Management: The service provides a robust framework for capturing, cataloging, inferencing, and managing metadata, offering a holistic view of an enterprise’s data landscape.

- Integrated Data/Metadata Enrichment Services: Leverage high-value datasets from various trusted sources like the US Census Bureau and other statistical sources. datHere also maintains an ever-growing library of groomed open data from around the world that you can quickly use to enrich, augment and geocode your data.

- Ease of Deployment and Maintenance: By combining the best of DIY and SaaS, datHere ensures a smooth and hassle-free deployment and maintenance experience.

A Foundation for Your Enterprise Data Infrastructure

datHere CKAN DMS-as-a-Service is not just a tool for creating Open Data Portal Applications; it’s a full-fledged DMS platform that organizations can build upon. It seamlessly integrates with existing data streams, capturing relevant metadata and serving as a central source of truth for all enterprise metadata.

About datHere

datHere specializes in data infrastructure engineering, providing solutions that help organizations ensure their Data is Useful, Usable, and Used. They have deployed hundreds of open-source data infrastructure instances over the past twelve years for the private and public sectors and are active contributors and members of the CKAN ecosystem.

