Presenting a practical solution for animal interference in wheelie bins and addressing six more bin-related challenges
LidStop, the ultimate Wheelie bin attachment. Ensures automatic closure after the garbage truck empties and sets the bin back on solid ground.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LidStop, a Wheelie bin attachment is innovating waste management by providing a comprehensive solution to various challenges in a single design. This innovative product prevents bin lid flip-backs, ensuring automatic closure post garbage truck emptying and setting the bin securely back on solid ground.
Benefits: LidStop adds crucial resistance to the bin lid, effectively countering challenges posed by Birds and Wind. Its automatic lid closure not only resolves lid flip-back issues but also tackles rainwater filling, minimises water runoff contamination, reduces litter, eliminates odours, and prevents bin damage.
Over-filled Bins: In situations where bins are overfilled and cannot be locked, birds often take advantage, causing chaos by flipping lids and scattering garbage. LidStop transforms this scenario by providing resistance against lid flip-backs, making it challenging for birds to pry them open. Additionally, the product adds downward pressure, preventing rubbish from escaping during windy conditions.
Features:
Easy Attachment: LidStop easily connects to the handle of your Wheelie bin.
Flexibility: Designed to flex, LidStop provides a simple and cost-effective solution.
Durability: UV protected and unbreakable, LidStop requires no tools and has no moving parts.
Bird-Proof: Birds lack the strength to remove LidStop, ensuring its effectiveness.
Hassle-Free Alternative to Locks: LidStop transcends traditional locks by offering a Set and Forget solution. With no need to remember to engage a lock, it outsmarts clever birds, making waste management hassle-free.
Easy Maintenance: LidStop's flex and expand design allows seamless bin emptying without any hindrances. It's a set-and-forget product that remains in place, requiring removal only for easy unclipping during bin cleaning.
###
For more information, please visit www.lidstop.au or contact: Ray Sharpe at
Rayzor sales@lidstop.au Ph: 61 418861547
Ray Sharpe
LidStop
+61 418 861 547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook