Introducing Essotto: India's First Premier Recreation Hub Launches in ITPL, Whitefield, Bangalore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Essotto, the pioneering recreation hub inspired by the innovative South America concept, is all set to revolutionise the recreation and leisure industry in India. Located in ITPL, Whitefield, Bangalore, Essotto is designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse range of activities, relax in luxurious spa facilities, and unwind in modern executive pods or private rooms.Essotto Inaugurated on 28th Sep 2023 by Mr.Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport, Govt of Karnatakaon andEssotto was proudly launched for public from 30th of November 2023 with a gala event inaugurated by the famous Bollywood and TV actor AmanYatanVerma, featuring an exclusive influencer summit that brought together prominent social media personalities from across India.
At Essotto, visitors can look forward to participating in a wide range of activities, from engaging in thrilling games to unwinding in luxurious spa treatments like dry steaming, wet steaming, spa treatments, eye yoga, local professional massages, pedicures, and many more that cater to their individual preferences. In addition to the immersive recreational experiences, Essotto also offers other amenities such as entertainment, Internet access, a beauty salon, chess and carrom, a movie theatre, billiards, a swimming pool, sauna, steam, yoga, gym, table tennis, executive sleeping pods, rooms, library, dance studio, work station, conference room, banquet hall, a sleep rest hall, a non-smoking lounge, and separate locker areas for men and women.
"We are thrilled to introduce Essotto to the dynamic city of Bangalore as India's first & premier recreation hub," said Mr. Mohammad Waseem the mastermind and founder of Essotto&Mr.Anil Gupta Co-Founder "Our goal is to provide a unique and multifaceted destination where individuals can indulge in diverse leisure activities, pamper themselves in our spa, and relax in our sleek and modern executive pods or private rooms. The launch of Essotto marks a new era in the recreation and leisure landscape of India, and we are excited to welcome visitors to experience the essence of Essotto first-hand."
The highly-anticipated mega launch event of Essotto in Bangalore on November 30th was commemorated with an exclusive influencer summit 2023. This summit brought together prominent influencers and social media personalities from across India, providing a platform for them to experience the unparalleled offerings of Essotto and share their first hand impressions with their audiences.
The launch of Essotto marks a significant milestone in the domain of recreation and leisure in India, redefining the meaning of leisure and hospitality with its all-encompassing approach to recreation and relaxation. With the promise of an unparalleled experience, Essotto is poised to become an iconic destination for individuals and organisations seeking a truly distinctive and comprehensive leisure experience.
For additional information about Essotto, please visit: www.essotto.com
Follow Essotto on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/essotto.official/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Essotto.Official/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/Essotto_oficial
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@essotto
Media Relations
At Essotto, visitors can look forward to participating in a wide range of activities, from engaging in thrilling games to unwinding in luxurious spa treatments like dry steaming, wet steaming, spa treatments, eye yoga, local professional massages, pedicures, and many more that cater to their individual preferences. In addition to the immersive recreational experiences, Essotto also offers other amenities such as entertainment, Internet access, a beauty salon, chess and carrom, a movie theatre, billiards, a swimming pool, sauna, steam, yoga, gym, table tennis, executive sleeping pods, rooms, library, dance studio, work station, conference room, banquet hall, a sleep rest hall, a non-smoking lounge, and separate locker areas for men and women.
"We are thrilled to introduce Essotto to the dynamic city of Bangalore as India's first & premier recreation hub," said Mr. Mohammad Waseem the mastermind and founder of Essotto&Mr.Anil Gupta Co-Founder "Our goal is to provide a unique and multifaceted destination where individuals can indulge in diverse leisure activities, pamper themselves in our spa, and relax in our sleek and modern executive pods or private rooms. The launch of Essotto marks a new era in the recreation and leisure landscape of India, and we are excited to welcome visitors to experience the essence of Essotto first-hand."
The highly-anticipated mega launch event of Essotto in Bangalore on November 30th was commemorated with an exclusive influencer summit 2023. This summit brought together prominent influencers and social media personalities from across India, providing a platform for them to experience the unparalleled offerings of Essotto and share their first hand impressions with their audiences.
The launch of Essotto marks a significant milestone in the domain of recreation and leisure in India, redefining the meaning of leisure and hospitality with its all-encompassing approach to recreation and relaxation. With the promise of an unparalleled experience, Essotto is poised to become an iconic destination for individuals and organisations seeking a truly distinctive and comprehensive leisure experience.
For additional information about Essotto, please visit: www.essotto.com
Follow Essotto on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/essotto.official/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Essotto.Official/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/Essotto_oficial
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@essotto
Media Relations
Essotto Private Limited
email us here