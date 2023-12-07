Revolutionizing Gift-Giving for Baby Boomers: The Boom Again Game Takes Center Stage This Holiday Season
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Brenda Lee Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree at the top of the Billboard charts, it’s clear that the 1950s, 60s and 70s are in. The Baby Boomer generation often heralded for its influence on music, culture, and activism, is gearing up for a festive season of nostalgia and laughter.
Known for their rich history and diverse experiences, Boomers are seeking gifts that resonate with their unique journey through the decades. This holiday season, the perfect choice emerges with the Boom Again Game—a trivia experience crafted by the acclaimed Brian Hersch, the creative force behind Taboo, Outburst, and Super Scattergories.
Unlocking Conversations and Laughter: Designed over four years with meticulous attention to detail, Boom Again transcends the conventional trivia game, providing an engaging platform for Boomers to relive the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
Brian Hersch, a Baby Boomer himself, understands the importance of crafting a game that goes beyond mere entertainment—it's about fostering connections and sparking conversations that resonate with the players' personal histories. "Boom Again delivers a type of conversation that other games just don’t provide," says Hersch, highlighting its unique ability to serve as "lubrication for social interaction."
A Journey Through the Boom Era: Boom Again invites players to delve into over 2,200 questions across categories like advertising slogans and jingles, politics, movies, music, celebrities, and television.
Intended for team play, the game captures the essence of the era, offering an authentic trip down memory lane.
Authentic Tokens, Memorable Packaging: Packaged as a cherished box of memories, Boom Again includes authentic game tokens—an homage to the iconic items of the Boom era. From a metal skate key to a Vietnam-Era dog tag, each piece evokes a sense of nostalgia. The game even includes a "Boomer's Little Helper" magnifier, ensuring that players don't miss a beat.
A Great Gift for Parties and More: With the holidays in fewer than 20 days and the New Year right around the corner, Boom Again brings the opportunity to gift the past as a present! Memories are a great gift and Boom Again provides an opportunity to make new memories with the old ones.
The Unmissable Holiday Deal: In a spectacular holiday deal, Boom Again will be featured as Amazon’s Lightning Deal for 12 hours on Thursday, December 7th, offering a staggering 62% off at $18.95. Additionally, the game is available for $24.95 on BoomAgain.com, with complimentary shipping to the continental United States. Seize this opportunity to gift Boom Again and make this Christmas morning truly special for your favorite Baby Boomer.
Dana Lanham
Boom Again
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter