Verity One AWARE App for values-based Evaluation with WOKE and AWAKE Scanning Powered by Blockchain and AI

WOKE O METER

Verity One Ltd.'s app uses blockchain and AI, being a neutral entity to ensure accuracy and transparency for values-based certification for WOKE/AWAKE values.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd. launched the Verity One Scan App, which features values-based evaluation technology. This application integrates Blockchain and AI to enhance the values-based evaluation process. The Verity One AWARE score is a new feature inside the VERITY ONE system that provides a neutral and balanced perspective, encompassing a range from social justice and inclusivity ("WOKE") to traditional and conservative ("AWAKE"). This feature assists individuals and organizations in making decisions that align with their values. Verity One Ltd. is known for its commitment to accuracy and reliability in verification and certification.

Verity One has released values-based Scanning, adding to the Verity One Certification, Verification, and Audit Process capability. The Verity One AWARE score merges perspectives ranging from "WOKE" to "AWAKE." The "WOKE" left-wing social justice and inclusivity values, whereas "AWAKE" correlates with right-wing traditional and conservative values. This innovative AWARE score is crucial in validating and guiding individuals and organizations in their investments and political causes, supporting purchases and decisions that align with their values and beliefs.

Essentially, the Verity One Scanning App enables users to make informed choices that support their values.

Verity One Ltd. has been a trusted name in the verification and certification industry since 2001, holding the distinction of being US Government approved for "Country of Origin Made in USA Certified®" and "Product of USA Certified" with CAGE Code: 8JSY1. This legacy of reliability and commitment to excellence continues to drive Verity One's mission.

Technology: Elevating values-based Evaluation with WOKE vs. AWAKE, the VERITY ONE AWARE Scanning App merging AI and Blockchain technologies developed by Verity One Ltd. TRUTH MATTERS™ These combined technologies will provide accuracy and efficiency in evaluating products and services. Harnessing advanced machine learning algorithms and data analytics empowers users with real-time, data-driven insights, ensuring that all valuations are grounded in objective, verifiable information.

Merging Blockchain and AI: Shaping the Future of the Verity One AWARE Scanning App In a groundbreaking move, Verity One Ltd. is merging Blockchain and AI technologies within the AWARE Scanning App to enhance transparency and security in the values-based evaluation process. Blockchain technology ensures immutable, tamper-proof records, upholding the highest standards of trust. Simultaneously, AI empowers users with advanced data analysis, delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy values-based evaluation experience. This strategic synergy of technologies reinforces Verity One's commitment to accuracy and reliability.

About Verity One Ltd.: Verity One Ltd. has been a trusted name in the verification and certification business since 2001, holding the distinction of being US Government approved for "Country of Origin Made in USA Certified®" and "Product of USA Certified" with CAGE Code: 8JSY1. The company is dedicated to enhancing the valuation and certification processes across various industries, guided by a commitment to accuracy, transparency, and innovation.

