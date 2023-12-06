ClearGov Celebrates A Major Milestone With Its 1,000th Active Customer
As public sectors continue to navigate challenging market factors, ClearGov has proven to be a trusted partner for modernizing budgeting and planning processes.
Surpassing our 1,000th active customer is a testament to ClearGov's dedication to innovation and our mission of empowering local governments to budget better.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leader in public sector technology solutions and Budget Cycle Management software, achieved a significant milestone in the government finance sector: the acquisition of its 1,000th active customer. This milestone demonstrates ClearGov's commitment to revolutionizing local government budgeting processes with easy-to-use software that fosters greater transparency and engagement within communities.
— Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGov
With over 724% revenue growth since 2019 and three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, ClearGov is the go-to solution for public sector agencies looking to streamline their budgeting and planning processes.
"ClearGov delivers exactly what they promise. The ClearGov solution helps us communicate our budget and key metrics in a way that everyone understands. Their solution is elegant, affordable, simple to use, and saves us a bunch of time," said Ivy Adams, Budget Analyst for Henry County, Georgia.
Market challenges influencing local officials to adopt budgeting technology solutions, like ClearGov, include labor shortages and high employee turnover in the public sector. Regulatory pressure to digitize operations and the need to build trust with citizens are also major factors when considering software.
ClearGov's budgeting, planning, and permitting solutions are at the forefront of addressing these challenges and aligning with the evolving needs of local governments. ClearGov's suite of products includes:
- ClearPlans - Create, execute, and manage any type of plan (e.g., strategic plan, comprehensive plan, general plan, etc.).
- Capital Budgeting – Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization.
- Personnel Budgeting – Budget salaries, compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis.
- Operational Budgeting – Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively.
- Digital Budget Book – Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time.
- Transparency – Tell a county's financial story to drive community support and engagement.
- ClearForms - Replace paper, PDFs, and basic online forms with automated permitting and licensing workflows.
"Surpassing our 1,000th active customer is a testament to ClearGov's dedication to innovation and our mission of empowering local governments to budget better. As organizations navigate challenging market factors, ClearGov remains a trusted partner, providing unwavering support and intuitive, modern solutions to support their continued success," said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGov.
For more information about ClearGov's solutions, visit https://cleargov.com.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1000 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
