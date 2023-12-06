Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia - 2023 Review
Planning now for a productive 2024
Our goal is to help elect candidates who will govern on conservative issues such as life, individual liberties and responsibilities, and a robust free enterprise economic system.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized in early 2023, the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia PAC is permitted to raise funds and donate to candidates for state and local offices in Virginia and did so in the 2023 primary and general election cycle for a few Republican candidates endorsed by the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia.
— Gene Rose
"The purpose of the Freedom Caucus and the PAC is to find, vet, draft, endorse and, sometimes, financially contribute to candidates whose intentions are to govern in accordance with the Virginia Republican Creed', said Gene Rose, Communications Director for the PAC. He went on to point out "State, county, and city Republican parties are not permitted to endorse or financially support candidates in Republican primaries, so our PAC can have a significant role in these Republican state and local primary races. We believe electing conservative Republicans in the primaries is the first step in having success in the November general elections."
Nine of the thirteen candidates endorsed by the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia were elected in the 2023 general elections. Rose also said, "The success we had getting candidates elected in our first year has motivated us to build on that electoral success in 2024. Our goal is to help elect candidates who will govern on conservative issues such as life, individual liberties and responsibilities, and a robust free enterprise economic system."
More information on the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia can be found at https://freedomcaucusofvirginia.com/
Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858
email us here