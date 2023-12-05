Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,375 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting Of Austin ISD Officer

TEXAS, December 5 - December 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after an Austin Independent School District (ISD) police officer was shot in the line of duty this morning:
 
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Austin ISD police officer who was shot near Northeast Early College High School today. Our ISD police officers play a critical role in keeping Texas students and school faculty safe. The State of Texas is offering all available resources to local law enforcement partners who are working to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer's swift recovery and the entire Northeast Early College High School community.”
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting Of Austin ISD Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more