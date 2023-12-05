Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting Of Austin ISD Officer

TEXAS, December 5 - December 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after an Austin Independent School District (ISD) police officer was shot in the line of duty this morning:



“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Austin ISD police officer who was shot near Northeast Early College High School today. Our ISD police officers play a critical role in keeping Texas students and school faculty safe. The State of Texas is offering all available resources to local law enforcement partners who are working to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer's swift recovery and the entire Northeast Early College High School community.”

