Dec. 14 program at MDC's Andy Dalton Range to focus on rabbit hunting

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Rabbit hunting doesn’t get as much hype as some of Missouri’s other hunting events, but it’s a season that’s special to many Missourians.

People who would like to learn more about rabbit hunting should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Rabbit Hunting.” This program will be Dec. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The Dalton Range is located in Greene County at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. This class is for all ages. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194915

At the Dec. 14 program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss regulations, safety, equipment, hunting techniques, and care and processing of harvested rabbits. Missouri’s rabbit season runs from Oct. 1-Feb. 15.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

