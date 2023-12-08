Broadway's "Wicked" Casts It's Spell in New Orleans This Holiday Season

Wicked Witch of the West

WICKED- What Occurred Before Dorothy and Toto

Someplace where there isn't any trouble. Do you suppose there is such a place Toto? There must be.” — -Dorothy

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-renowned Broadway production of "Wicked," presented by Entergy, is now enchanting audiences in the heart of New Orleans. Performing at the illustrious Saenger Theatre at 1111 Canal Street until December 17, 2023, this theatrical production is a festive treat for theater lovers and newcomers alike.

"Wicked," a creative twist on the classic story of Oz, takes you on a journey to a land far, far before Dorothy ever clicked her heels. The show delves into the untold story of the witches of Oz, revealing a perspective that will leave audiences captivated and humming the tunes long after the curtain falls. Between the costumes and a score that soars higher than a flying monkey, "Wicked" is an uplifting experience for all ages. As Time Magazine exclaims, "if every musical had the brain, the heart, and the courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place."

For those seeking a sprinkle of holiday cheer and a dash of theatrical magic, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, under the enthusiastic leadership of Marketing Director Karen Brem, extends a warm welcome. Located conveniently close to the Saenger Theatre, the Inn offers clean, affordable lodging, with a staff renowned for their hospitality and eagerness to ensure every guest's stay is as enchanting as the musical itself. The hotel is perfectly positioned for guests to enjoy the vibrant holiday atmosphere of New Orleans, making it an ideal choice for those visiting the city for this spectacular show.

While the Historic Mardi Gras Inn is no Emerald City, it promises a comfortable and joyous stay for theatergoers and holiday explorers alike. With its charming ambiance and strategic location, guests will find themselves at the heart of New Orleans' festive spirit.

Tickets for "Wicked" are available online. Be sure to secure a spot in the audience for this holiday season production and let the Historic Mardi Gras Inn be a home away from home this holiday season.

For more information on the show's schedule and tickets search online. To book a stay at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, please visit historicmardigrasinn.com.

