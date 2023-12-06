Teqtivity announces integration with Zendesk to streamline IT asset management
Our goal: empower IT with effective asset management tools. The Teqtivity for Zendesk plugin unifies ticket and asset management for seamless operations.”CERRITOS, CA, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teqtivity, an IT asset management (ITAM) solution provider, introduces the Teqtivity for Zendesk plugin. This integration enables IT teams to manage assets within the Zendesk ticketing system, enhancing operational efficiency.
In today's tech-driven landscape, effective asset management is crucial. Teqtivity's mission is to simplify asset tracking, and the Teqtivity for Zendesk plugin reflects this commitment.
Hiren Hasmukh, Teqtivity's CEO, states, "Our aim is to provide IT teams with effective asset management tools. This plugin, integrated with Zendesk, offers a unified platform for managing tickets and assets, reducing the need to switch between systems."
The Teqtivity for Zendesk plugin includes features to:
- Obtain comprehensive visibility: View all assets assigned or loaned to the ticket reporter for accurate asset allocation
- Manage asset status effortlessly: Modify the status of assets assigned to the ticket reporter, to help increase tracking and control.
- Streamline asset assignment: Assign new assets seamlessly, reducing manual entry.
- Access detailed asset information: View the reporter’s profile within Teqtivity for in-depth asset details.
About Zendesk
Zendesk is a provider of customer service and support software, empowering businesses of all sizes to manage customer interactions across multiple channels, including email, phone, chat, and social media. Zendesk’s software helps businesses to improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.
About Teqtivity
Teqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help businesses track and manage their IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Teqtivity’s software provides businesses with the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets, and it helps them to save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit www.teqtivity.com.
Hiren Hasmukh
Teqtivity, Inc
