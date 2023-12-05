Likelike Highway, Honolulu-bound, closed on Saturday, Dec. 16 for emergency repairs

Main, News Posted on Dec 5, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway on Saturday, Dec. 16. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to complete emergency repairs to eight damaged ceiling rods.

HDOT closed both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway on Nov. 9 when fractured ceiling rods were discovered in a routine inspection. The replacement of the critical 25 ceiling rods and an additional 25 rods was completed Saturday, Nov. 18

The H-3 Freeway and Pali Highway will be open for motorists traveling Honolulu-bound from Kāneʻohe. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Future closures for permanent repairs to Wilson Tunnel are expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 and will be announced when scheduled.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The completion date of this work is subject to change per these conditions.

For roadwork and traffic updates, please visit HDOT’s social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter/X.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

