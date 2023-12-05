66 New Officers Graduate From The Montana Law Enforcement Academy">66 New Officers Graduate From The Montana Law Enforcement Academy HELENA – Sixty-six new officers who will serve in 15 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law…

Submit Release
HELENA – Sixty-six new officers who will serve in 15 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

“I’m proud of today’s graduates who have proven they have what it takes to face unique challenges ahead in their career as crime and drugs continue to wreak havoc on lives across the state,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “There is no doubt they will serve Montana with great integrity and courage.”

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.

 

