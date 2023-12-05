Maino's Annual Coat Drive is in full effect on December 6th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maino, the acclaimed rapper and community advocate, continues his heartwarming initiative to spread warmth and joy this winter. Every year, Maino supports kids in need as the temperature drops. Maino's Coat Drive, presented by Maino [@mainohustlehard] with Daniel's Leather [@danielsleather] in conjunction with S.O.S Bedstuy [@sosbedstuy], is taking place on December 6th from 3:00-6:00 pm at 495 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216.
Born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Maino is passionate about giving back to the kids. Growing up in his era, he understood how it felt not to have the finer things in life, which made him the strong man he is today. As a youth, he also said that once he gets to a place in his life, he will give back to the kids in his neighborhood, and that is precisely what Maino is doing. "Teaming up with DLNYC means a lot to me; only so many people represent a good cause because of passion," says Maino.
At the coat drive, music will be spinning, and refreshments will be served. Parents with children in need of a coat, please send your information via email. The coat drive will operate while supplies last. RSVP to BROWNL@NEIGHBORSINACTION.ORG.
Maino sets aside time to make a difference in the lives of others and extends his gratitude to the local businesses who have generously supported the coat drive, making it possible to help a child stay warm this winter.
About Maino:
Maino, a respected figure in the music industry, has consistently used his platform to advocate for positive change and community empowerment. Through various philanthropic efforts, Maino strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need. The Brooklyn Borough President's office recently declared "Maino Day" to recognize Maino's outstanding contributions to the community and the music industry. This special honor underscores Maino's dedication to Brooklyn, his commitment to helping others, and his role in shaping the cultural landscape of the borough.
Vianca Bentley
Born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Maino is passionate about giving back to the kids. Growing up in his era, he understood how it felt not to have the finer things in life, which made him the strong man he is today. As a youth, he also said that once he gets to a place in his life, he will give back to the kids in his neighborhood, and that is precisely what Maino is doing. "Teaming up with DLNYC means a lot to me; only so many people represent a good cause because of passion," says Maino.
At the coat drive, music will be spinning, and refreshments will be served. Parents with children in need of a coat, please send your information via email. The coat drive will operate while supplies last. RSVP to BROWNL@NEIGHBORSINACTION.ORG.
Maino sets aside time to make a difference in the lives of others and extends his gratitude to the local businesses who have generously supported the coat drive, making it possible to help a child stay warm this winter.
About Maino:
Maino, a respected figure in the music industry, has consistently used his platform to advocate for positive change and community empowerment. Through various philanthropic efforts, Maino strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need. The Brooklyn Borough President's office recently declared "Maino Day" to recognize Maino's outstanding contributions to the community and the music industry. This special honor underscores Maino's dedication to Brooklyn, his commitment to helping others, and his role in shaping the cultural landscape of the borough.
Vianca Bentley
Playbook MG
vianca@playbookmg.com