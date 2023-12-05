Garrett Livingston Receives 75 Years for 2021 Murder

December 5, 2023

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Garret Livingston received 95 years with 20 suspended, 75 years to serve, for the 2021 murder of Brian Bohman.

Livingston, 30, had been living at the home of Brian Bohman, 62, and GayLynn Bohman for a little over a year. Over the years, the Bohmans had consistently created a safe haven for foster kids and high-risk, homeless youths in the Palmer-Fishhook Road area. The defendant had been one of those homeless youths who had received help from the Bohmans and had been living in their residence for more than a year at the time of the murder. On Oct. 22, 2021, the defendant brutally attacked Mr. Bohman in his home, stabbing him 57 times. The defendant made admissions to the conduct that killed Mr. Bohman.

The defendant pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree on July 26, 2023, and his sentencing was set for Nov. 13, 2023. Alaska Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler conveyed the final sentence yesterday.

In sentencing the defendant to 75 years to serve for Murder in the First Degree, Judge Stohler noted that even though Livingston pled guilty, that does not mean he took responsibility for this crime. Judge Stohler noted that Livingston appeared bored and disinterested, flippant and nonchalant during the hour and a half of victim impact statements.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Burton at Lindsey.Burton@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.