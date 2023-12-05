'Orwellian' or 'Brazenly Remorseless': 4 Takeaways From Closing Arguments in John Eastman's State Bar Trial

(Subscription required) Attorneys for California’s state bar and John Eastman filed closing arguments Friday, formally ending their trial roles in a proceeding that started publicly 12 months ago when the onetime attorney for President Donald Trump was charged with professional misconduct.
