Request for Proposals – Technical assistance for the Planning and Predesign in Capital Equity Program

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to provide preconstruction planning and predesign technical assistance to organizations and Federally Recognized Tribes.

In a separate competitive procurement, COMMERCE will be soliciting proposals from community-based organizations planning for capital projects that will directly benefit racially diverse communities within dense urban areas, and/or small, rural areas.

The RFP seeks proposals for technical assistance provided to community-based organizations which are in the planning and/or predesign stage for projects that may be eligible for funding from capital grant programs.

The RFP solicits proposals for technical assistance for both:

  • Community-based organizations that are successful in receiving planning and predesign grants; and
  • Community-based organizations that apply for the grant, even if they but are not successful, but open to additional post-technical assistance.

Proposals are due February 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m, PT.

