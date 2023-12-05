Bentley Systems Wins Three Top Honors at the 2023 Construction Computing Awards

EXTON, Pa. – Dec. 5, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it won in three categories at the 2023 Construction Computing Awards. Based on readers’ selections in an online poll, a panel of industry-expert judges made the final decisions.

The judges chose Bentley’s ProjectWise as “Collaboration Product of the Year 2023.” As Bentley’s flagship application for data and project management, ProjectWise enables designers, engineers, and owner-operators to move beyond work-in-progress to create digital twins for more efficient, collaborative, and sustainable infrastructure design.

Judges awarded the “Construction Software Product of the Year 2023” to SYNCHRO, the industry-leading application for 4D digital construction planning. SYNCHRO helps teams create and synchronize digital twins during design and mobilize data across the design lifecycle.

ProjectWise and SYNCHRO are part of Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, which brings teams, projects, and asset data together in collaborative and managed environments to execute work, which results in better outcomes across the infrastructure lifecycle. These capabilities help designers and engineers produce higher-quality digital deliverables and enable construction contractors to leverage data from the design to make better-informed planning and execution decisions.

Bentley also won the “AR/VR Project of the Year 2023” award for iLab, an innovation laboratory for infrastructure design, building, and operation that is being used on the ITER Nuclear Fusion Project, where 35 countries are collaborating to build a large nuclear fusion electricity generation facility. Design teams combine planning schedules with 3D models using SYNCHRO, then use Bentley’s iTwin Platform and third-party rendering systems to create an immersive digital twin for virtual walkthroughs of the project.

Oliver Conze, Senior Vice President, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, said, “We are honored to win a Construction Computing Award in each of these categories that recognize solutions driving innovation in construction. Bringing together design and construction teams within a collaborative setting using 4D model-based workflows and immersive digital twins produces higher-quality digital deliverables and enables better-informed planning and execution decisions.”

About Bentley Systems

